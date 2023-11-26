John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.23

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.23 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.75). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.81), with a volume of 893,897 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.81) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.80 ($2.59).

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -160.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.73.

In other news, insider David Kemp bought 2,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £4,216 ($5,274.62). Also, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 4,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £6,402.48 ($8,010.11). Company insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

