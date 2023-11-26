iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

