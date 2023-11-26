Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,901,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 262,276 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 212,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16,176.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 194,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,124,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 133,644 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGM opened at $9.39 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

