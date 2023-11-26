International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

International Game Technology stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. International Game Technology has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

