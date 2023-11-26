Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,993 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Huntsman by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

