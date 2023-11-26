Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $300,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $62,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

