Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,432 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arcosa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $12,622,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,768,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $79.38.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.40%.

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

