Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,043,000 after purchasing an additional 79,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $156.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

