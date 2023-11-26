Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 1,526.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $167.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Assurant

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.