Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,166 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,610 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,980,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

