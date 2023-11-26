Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,957 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

