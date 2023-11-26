Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 26,170 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $45.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.