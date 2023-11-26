Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,850 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.09.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

