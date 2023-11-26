Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,150.54%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

