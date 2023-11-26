Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 12,769 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after acquiring an additional 339,827 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 163,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.87. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

