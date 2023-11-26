Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.65 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $431,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Avient by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Avient by 17.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Avient by 7.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Insider Transactions at Avient

In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,491.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avient news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avient Price Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $753.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.26 million. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.23%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

