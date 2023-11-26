Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lear by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day moving average is $138.03.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

