Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.43 Million Stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 88,852 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 44,727 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE VCV opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

