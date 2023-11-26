Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,475,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 895.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.