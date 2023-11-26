Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,881,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DG opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $258.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

