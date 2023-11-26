Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.70 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,363 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 416,553 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

FITB stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

