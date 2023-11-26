Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 436.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after buying an additional 451,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $39,619,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 207.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

