Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

