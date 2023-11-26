Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $163.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $164.10. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,487. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.