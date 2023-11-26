Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,501,000 after buying an additional 127,177 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 16.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 24.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.58%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

