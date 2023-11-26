Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 12,372 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after acquiring an additional 426,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Merchants by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 137,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 121,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in First Merchants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 699,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 116,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRME. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

