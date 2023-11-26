Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $100.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.06. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

