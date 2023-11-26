Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $219.48 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.93.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

