Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 296.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

