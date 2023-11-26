Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 26,735 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,424,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

