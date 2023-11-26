Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 224,046 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,046 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,470,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 85,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,669,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 341,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,276,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 79,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 957,318 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.41 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

