Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 22,039 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,497,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $412,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,297 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.40, for a total transaction of $1,538,263.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,713,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,297 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.40, for a total transaction of $1,538,263.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,713,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,204 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,671 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $186.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $189.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

