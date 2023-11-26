Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,392,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389,150 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $419,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

