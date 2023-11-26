Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $511,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

GPC opened at $137.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.