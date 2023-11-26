Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $395,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

