Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 87,605 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,605 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $424,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $72.65 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.83%.

Several analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

