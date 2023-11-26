Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 80,599 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,476,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $386,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $92.49 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

