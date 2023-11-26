Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 67,107 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $397,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,988 shares of company stock worth $2,364,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.04. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

