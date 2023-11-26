Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 294,478 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,273,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,478 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $481,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.0 %

APO stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.