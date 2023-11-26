Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 178,670 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $495,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,587 shares of company stock worth $35,137,653 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TTD opened at $67.27 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

