Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 117,095 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,095 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $427,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

NYSE IFF opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.17, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

