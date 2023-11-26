Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,553,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,922 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $433,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 953,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,136 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.