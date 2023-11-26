Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,061,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $396,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,512 shares of company stock worth $8,912,670 over the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $214.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.35. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

