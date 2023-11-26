Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $451,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $212.72 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.19 and a 200-day moving average of $212.44.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

