Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $441,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $187.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $222.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.80.

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

