Geode Capital Management LLC Has $514.60 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,362,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 296,876 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $514,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. HSBC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $431.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

