Geode Capital Management LLC Has $483.11 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $483,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,011,000 after purchasing an additional 111,891 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MKC opened at $66.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

