Geode Capital Management LLC Has $476.18 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 339,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $476,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,595,000 after purchasing an additional 156,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,600,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,853,000 after purchasing an additional 440,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $105.37 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.