Geode Capital Management LLC Has $455.85 Million Holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,361 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $455,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 638,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 340,819 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 238,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,973,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,504,000 after buying an additional 123,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Up 1.1 %

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

