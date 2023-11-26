Geode Capital Management LLC Has $393.67 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $393,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $38,149,230 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:K opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.